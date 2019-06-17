Fortinet Launches New Advanced Security Solutions

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company based in Sunnyvale California announced that it has launched comprehensive features to its security platforms. The company has heightened its firewall solutions to meet bandwidth needs and increased its anomaly detection capabilities, among others. As quoted in the press release: Customers are in the midst of a digital transformation, operating hybrid … Continued









Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company based in Sunnyvale California announced that it has launched comprehensive features to its security platforms. The company has heightened its firewall solutions to meet bandwidth needs and increased its anomaly detection capabilities, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

Customers are in the midst of a digital transformation, operating hybrid cloud architectures with both remote and local compute, as well as SaaS applications, creating multiple network edges beyond the WAN and access edge. This explosion of edges, which all must be secured, is causing many organizations to struggle to implement adequate security throughout their distributed enterprises. The complexity of managing these edges – including often complicated and overlapping point products and appliances – adds an additional challenge. The increased number and variety of IoT devices connected to the branch network also introduces opportunities for hackers to target and access sensitive data. Additionally, customers who are adopting SD-WAN are finding that they need tighter integration of their LAN platforms to extend Secure SD-WAN features into the network for impoved security and manageability. As digital transformation continues to radically change how organizations do business, it is essential that all parts of the network are secured and aligned to not jeopardize new digital business opportunities. For the branch to realize its full potential, it needs secure, real-time access to data and resources—wherever they are located.

