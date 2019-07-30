Fortinet and Alibaba Extend Partnership in Alibaba Cloud
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that its partnership with Alibaba will include new automated features in the Alibaba Cloud. The additional security applications, as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, broaden its multi-layered security capabilities across various cloud settings. As quoted in the press release: By implementing the Fortinet Security Fabric on Alibaba Cloud, customers can apply consistent … Continued
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that its partnership with Alibaba will include new automated features in the Alibaba Cloud. The additional security applications, as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, broaden its multi-layered security capabilities across various cloud settings.
As quoted in the press release:
By implementing the Fortinet Security Fabric on Alibaba Cloud, customers can apply consistent security policies throughout their hybrid infrastructures and can realize multi-layer security protection and operational benefits for running applications on Alibaba Cloud. Sodexo and Fung Group are among the global customers leveraging Fortinet’s cloud native integration with Alibaba Cloud to secure its hybrid cloud environment. Sodexo is using Fortinet’s FortiGate-VM to deploy secure VPC on Alibaba Cloud, effectively aggregating and securing its globally distributed infrastructure. Fung Group is also taking advantage of the integration with the deployment of the FortiGate-VM on Alibaba Cloud, which enables consistent visibility and security management across its cloud environments.
As organizations move workloads and applications to the cloud, the digital attack surface is expanding and making it harder to ensure robust, consistent security across clouds and data centers. Organizations are looking to take advantage of the agility and scalability that cloud environments offer without compromising security. Alibaba Cloud’s extended collaboration with Fortinet addresses this concern as it leverages Fortinet’s breadth of cloud security offerings that are part of the Fortinet Security Fabric. Additional benefits of this expanded partnership include:
- Native Integration: Fortinet’s security solution will natively integrate with Alibaba Cloud for seamless integration with workloads running in Alibaba Cloud. As a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner, Alibaba Cloud will integrate its APIs with the Fortinet Security Fabric to provide more consistent and effective end-to-end security to end users.
- Broad Protection: The Fortinet Security Fabric for Alibaba Cloud includes a broad range of Fortinet security offerings including: FortiGateVM, FortiWeb, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer and Fabric Connectors. These solutions address a broad set of use cases including protecting cloud workloads, securing hybrid cloud and cloud-based security management.