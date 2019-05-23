Forescout Enhances SilentDefense 4.0 Security Platform

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT), cybersecurity company based in San Jose, California announced that it is investment in its Silent.Defense 4.0 platform is increasing in its most recent release. Here, the Silent.Defense 4.0 platform will offer higher scaling abilities, vulnerability monitoring and simultaneous compliance tracking across multiple scenarios. As quoted in the press release: “The convergence of … Continued









Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT), cybersecurity company based in San Jose, California announced that it is investment in its Silent.Defense 4.0 platform is increasing in its most recent release. Here, the Silent.Defense 4.0 platform will offer higher scaling abilities, vulnerability monitoring and simultaneous compliance tracking across multiple scenarios.

As quoted in the press release:

“The convergence of IT and OT is increasing the complexity and vulnerability of previously isolated ICS networks,” said Damiano Bolzoni, vice president of Forescout’s OT business unit. “Through our latest release, CISOs and OT asset owners will gain greater visibility and richer context of network assets, and their operating status, than ever before. Forescout continues to invest in the solutions our customers and partners need to address their OT security needs today and into the future.” Forescout’s SilentDefense 4.0 comes equipped with the Enterprise Command Center (ECC) and ICS Patrol™. The ECC is a software solution and product that aggregates the information coming from multiple SilentDefense Command Centers in a single enterprise dashboard for monitoring global systems health, assets, vulnerabilities and threats. This will enable enterprise customers to scale their oversight and control over large, multi-network deployment ICS scenarios. ICS Patrol allows users to automate numerous compliance tasks. With this modularity and flexibility, cybersecurity stakeholders are able to maintain detailed regional control over their SilentDefense installations, while scaling throughout their entire IT/OT infrastructure.

