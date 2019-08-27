Forescout and VMware Expand IoT Partnership

Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT), cybersecurity company focused on device visibility for enterprise and government announced that it has extended its work with IoT management company, VMware. To address new demands, such as bulk software updates and the increasing scale of IoT security requirements, the companies are deploying IoT solutions at an industrial scale through VMware’s Pulse IoT … Continued









Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT), cybersecurity company focused on device visibility for enterprise and government announced that it has extended its work with IoT management company, VMware. To address new demands, such as bulk software updates and the increasing scale of IoT security requirements, the companies are deploying IoT solutions at an industrial scale through VMware’s Pulse IoT Center.

As quoted in the press release:

“The rapid deployment of IoT devices across enterprise networks is resulting in high management overhead and increased risk,” said Damiano Bolzini, vice president of operational technology (OT) and industrial business, Forescout. “While Forescout discovers, profiles and segments devices in real-time, we are excited to expand our relationship with VMware to support new use cases, such as bulk software updates, configuration enforcement and usage optimization for IoT devices at enterprise scale.” “VMware Pulse IoT Center extends VMware’s proven IT expertise and standards to the network edge,” said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of product management, VMware. “With the interoperability of VMware Pulse IoT Center and Forescout’s continuous device visibility, threat monitoring and control capabilities, customers increase management efficiency while simultaneously reducing their risk profile.”

