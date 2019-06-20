ePlus Launches Vulnerability Management as a Service Solution

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS), security company announced that it is introduced its Vulnerability Management as a Service solution, which leverages is predictive prioritization services to manage network risks with support from its in-house security teams. As quoted in the press release: “Organizations today are grappling with vulnerability overload, with thousands of new flaws discovered every year. To … Continued









ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS), security company announced that it is introduced its Vulnerability Management as a Service solution, which leverages is predictive prioritization services to manage network risks with support from its in-house security teams.

As quoted in the press release:

“Organizations today are grappling with vulnerability overload, with thousands of new flaws discovered every year. To make matters worse, the global cyber workforce shortage leaves security teams with fewer resources to solve this ever-growing problem,” said John Negron, Chief Revenue Officer, Tenable. “This is why we’ve launched Predictive Prioritization as part of our Cyber Exposure platform. With the help of our partners, such as ePlus, we’re letting our shared customers know where they’re exposed, to what extent, and which vulnerabilities should be remediated first. These are all critical components of an effective Cyber Exposure strategy.” According to Gartner, 99 percent of the vulnerabilities exploited by the end of 2020 will continue to be ones known by security and IT professionals at the time of the incident. Attacks resulting in data loss are usually performed by exploiting known and documented security vulnerabilities in software, network infrastructure, servers, workstations, phone systems, printers and employee devices.

