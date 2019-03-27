Document Security Systems and Zappar to Combine Technologies

The partnership will see the companies blend their technologies to change the way products are protected and authenticated.









Document Security Systems (NYSE American:DSS) and Zappar have partnered to combine their technologies as a means to change protection and authentication of products, the company said in a statement on Wednesday (March 27).

As noted in the press release, the partnership between the two companies will allow for an “innovative and unique solution” in how consumers connect with companies to “create new experiences and build connections.”

Both organizations will merge secure marking and augmented reality (AR) to make packaging products a virtual platform of “engagement, discovery and product safety.”

Zappar, the developer of the Zappar app, enables its users to build their own AR and virtual reality content. Zappar provides its solutions to industries including packaging, events, retail and education with brands in those areas ranging from 7-Eleven, Warner Bros., Rovio (HEL:ROVIO), Nestle ADR (OTC Pink:NSRGY), Unilver (NYSE:UN) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS).

“With Zappar’s technology, packaging is a launch pad for a completely new owned media channel, always on, and controlled by the brand. Product fraud is undermining brand trust and putting customers at risk,” Mike Tobin, VP of sales, marketing and product management at Document Security Systems, said in the release. “In partnership, through the mobile phone camera, we can create powerful new experiences for brands and their customers that inform and delight but also protect.”

Caspar Thykier, co-founder and CEO of Zappar, echoed Tobin’s sentiments and said that this is now an era where AR can “take its place among the communication channels” used by consumers and businesses alike.

” The potential impact to the top and bottom line for brand owners is direct, measurable and sizeable,” Thykier said when explaining how Document Security Systems’ anti-counterfeit protection is an important component when providing consumer confidence when purchasing goods.

Wednesday’s announcement comes following Document Security Systems’ Q4 and full year 2018 financial results, which were released on March 18. In the results, the company highlighted its revenues increased 12 percent during the quarter to US$5.96 million up from US$.83 million when compared to the same quarter in 2017. Meanwhile its full year financials dipped to US$18.5 million from US$18.7 million in 2017, representing a one percent decrease.

Also in March, the company signed an exclusive master distributor agreement with Advanced Cyber Security (ACS) to circulate ACS’ EndpointLockV software exclusively in 13 countries split between Asia and Australia, and ACS’ EndPointLockI non-exclusively in the US and Middle East.

Shares of Document Security Systems were up 3.15 percent over Wednesday’s trading period to close at US$1.3. Year-to-date, the company’s stock has moved up 63.7 percent from US$0.81 on January 2.

