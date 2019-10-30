Defense Tech Firm Elsight Receives First Halo Purchase Order

The Halo units were purchased by US-based Airobotics, an industrial drone company, and are designed for longer-range drone flights.









Elsight (ASX:ELS), a technology company that originated to serve the Special Forces, announced that it has received its first purchase order for 10 Halo units from Airobotics.

The Halo units are designed specifically for the drone industry, providing a secure and compact communications platform for longer-range, out-of-sight drone deliveries.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights Elsight has received its first purchase order for ten (10) Halo units from Airobotics, a tier one US-based provider of automated, industrial drone and aerial data platforms, for a pilot trial.

Halo is Elsight’s brand new, flagship communication platform, integrating Elsight’s high bandwidth, totally secure, data and video transmission technology in a product with a miniaturised form factor and weight, while offering exceptionally low battery consumption and heat index.

Airobotics’ pilotless drone solution is the world’s first and only regulatory compliant commercial UAV solution that can be operated remotely. Airobotics’ end-to-end automated drone platform is purpose-built to simplify drone operations.

A key aim of the pilot trial is to enhance Airobotics’ platform by equipping it with Halo, allowing for longer range drone flights, and ultimately assisting in achieving milestones for “beyond the visual line of sight” (BVLOS) drone operations.

