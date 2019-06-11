CSPi Partners with Seceon to Launch IoT Security Application

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPi), cybersecurity company announced that it has released a new security product in partnership with Seceon, an AI-driven cybersecurity company. Together, the companies launched the Aria Packet Intelligence application to detect and monitor traffic within IoT systems that can target specific threats that allow other applications to remain running. As quoted in the press … Continued









CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPi), cybersecurity company announced that it has released a new security product in partnership with Seceon, an AI-driven cybersecurity company. Together, the companies launched the Aria Packet Intelligence application to detect and monitor traffic within IoT systems that can target specific threats that allow other applications to remain running.

As quoted in the press release:

The potential consequences associated with unsecured IoT devices are much worse than people may realize,” said Gary Southwell, GM, CSPi. “For example, a compromised medical IoT device can threaten a patient’s life, or if an industrial infrastructure, such as a power grid, is taken offline, it can cripple a city. When assessing how best to solve for the security vulnerabilities found in commercial IoT devices, it just made sense to partner with Seceon and leverage their aiSIEM solution. With an easy-to-deploy API the tools work seamlessly to control CSPi’s nVoy Security Appliances, which act as ARIA SDS in-line probes, which can automatically detect, contain and then disrupt any intrusion prior to data exfiltration or other damage.” The ARIA Packet Intelligence application deploys transparently inside the network and detects, as well as monitors the traffic originating from all IoT devices. It classifies all the traffic related to those devices, at line rate, and creates enriched NetFlow metadata, which are ingested by Seceon’s aiSIEM. The aiSIEM’s ability to take in network flow data sourced from the ARIA SDS solution makes it very effective at finding difficult-to-detect network-born threats, including those originating from IoT devices.

Click here to read the full press release.