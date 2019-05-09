Check Point Security Unveils Two New Initiatives

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), a cybersecurity company that works with 100,000 organizations worldwide launched two new initiatives, the CloudGuard Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) program and a new mobile app called Engage. Together, these two features are designed to increase sales opportunities and collaboration between resellers, customers and Check Point support teams. Cloud security products offered by Check … Continued









Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), a cybersecurity company that works with 100,000 organizations worldwide launched two new initiatives, the CloudGuard Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) program and a new mobile app called Engage. Together, these two features are designed to increase sales opportunities and collaboration between resellers, customers and Check Point support teams. Cloud security products offered by Check Point include services such as network threat protection, firewall services, endpoint protection and mobile security.

As quoted in the press release:

“At the start of this year, our CEO Gil Shwed said ‘It’s time to reinvest in our partners.’ With these new initiatives, we are doing exactly that – doubling down on our commitment to helping our partners be more successful and profitable,” said Frank Rauch, Check Point’s Head of Worldwide Channels. “The Engage app will accelerate partner rewards and give faster access to the tools they need to unlock sales opportunities with both new and existing customers, and the CloudGuard PAYG program is unique in recognizing partners’ long-term investments in customers embracing the cloud model. We are giving our channel best-in-class resources to help them win and retain new customers, with the most innovative, advanced solutions in the industry.” Check Point’s Engage program matches current channel needs and requirements. In a January 2019 Forrester Research report entitled “Winning In The Channel Requires Data-Driven Program Innovation”, Principal Analyst, Jay McBain writes, “Helping partners find and convert sales opportunities gives indirect sales and marketing teams a significant advantage. Knowing when customers are ready to buy and assisting with the right content, messaging, and sales support in real time will drive joint revenue growth.”

