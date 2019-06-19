Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Platform

Check Point Research (NASDAQ:CHKP), a division of Check Point Software Technologies security company, announced that it has launched CPR-Zero, a platform where the company will list all of the threats that the company has identified. This presents a list that will be available to the public. As quoted in the press release: “Not every vulnerability … Continued









Check Point Research (NASDAQ:CHKP), a division of Check Point Software Technologies security company, announced that it has launched CPR-Zero, a platform where the company will list all of the threats that the company has identified. This presents a list that will be available to the public.

As quoted in the press release:

“Not every vulnerability that we find leads to a blog post or publication. In fact, most do not,” said Omri Herscovici, Head of Vulnerability Research at Check Point. “This is why it’s important for us to share our findings using the CPR-Zero platform. The information listed on CPR-Zero will be a priceless resource for citizens and enterprises everywhere to be more informed and vigilant against the latest cyber-security threats.” CPR Zero has initially launched with over 130 vulnerabilities and will quickly expand to offer a comprehensive library of all vulnerabilities that Check Point’s research team has uncovered, both historic and in the future. CPR Zero lists CVEs with links and references for viewers to learn more from the official CVE database. The list also contains detailed information regarding each vulnerability, including a crash and dump, a short explanation and sometimes a POC.

Click here to read the full press release.