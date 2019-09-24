Calian Launches Software for Military and Counterintelligence Programs

Calian Group introduced its new training software designed to analyze performance for Canadian military training systems.









Calian Group (TSX:CGY), a business and technology company focused on military and private sector training services announced that it has introduced its new training software, Calian MaestroEDE. Designed for the Canadian Military, the Calian MaestroEDE is exercise management software built for the purpose of high-fidelity collective training and performance analysis.

As quoted in the press release:

“In an ever-changing operational environment, synchronizing large, complex, full-scale exercises are a significant challenge. Military and counterintelligence organizations worldwide require exercise management software that is flexible, cost-effective, and that fulfills complex training objectives,” said Don Whitty, Vice President, Calian Training. “To deliver high-fidelity collective training for the Canadian military we needed an exercise management tool that would help us to effectively deliver and evaluate operational readiness exercises of any size, scope or complexity. That is why we developed Calian MaestroEDE.” Calian Training team members are launching the product today at the 14th NATO CA2X2 (Computer Aided Analysis, Exercise, Experimentation) Forum 2019 in Paris, organized by the NATO Modelling & Simulation Centre of Excellence. With simple, integrated dashboards, scalable architecture and traceability to inject response, Calian MaestroEDE is currently operating on open and closed unclassified and classified networks.

Click here to read the full press release.