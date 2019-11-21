ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Partners with Demisto

The two security firms are combining network threat detection and automation services to further scale incident response.









ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, subsidiary of CPSi (NASDAQ:CSPI) has partnered with Demisto. Together, the two companies will combine cyber attack threat and detection services with Demistos’s security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) technology.

As quoted in the press release:

The ARIA Software-defined Security (SDS) solution was engineered to work seamlessly with other security tools, such as Demisto’s SOAR offering, through open, restful APIs to orchestrate the security and protection of high-value assets from cyberattacks across an organization’s environment. The ARIA Packet Intelligence application is the ideal complement to Demisto as it provides access to every packet traversing the network which closes a sizable east-west traffic threat surface. ARIA SDS threat intelligence ingested by Demisto is then leveraged for automated incident data enrichment, real-time investigation or post investigation reporting. “Our integration with ARIA SDS helps security teams standardize their incident response processes, execute repeatable tasks at scale, and accelerate time to detect and respond to threats. We are excited to be working with a partner like ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions,” said Matt Chase, Director Cortex Alliances.

Click here to read the full press release.