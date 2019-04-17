Accenture Launches Federal Cyber Center for Government Agencies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced that its Cyber Center in San Antonio is now open. The Cyber Center will provide cybersecurity services to government agencies including the US Department of Defense to target threats through its AI-driven cyber technologies. The company plans to invest an additional US$5 million over four years while creating 500 new jobs. As … Continued









Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced that its Cyber Center in San Antonio is now open. The Cyber Center will provide cybersecurity services to government agencies including the US Department of Defense to target threats through its AI-driven cyber technologies. The company plans to invest an additional US$5 million over four years while creating 500 new jobs.

As quoted in the press release:

“Government agencies need cybersecurity solutions that can keep pace with the increasing complexity, volume and speed of today’s threat landscape,” said John Goodman, chief executive of Accenture Federal Services. “Our advanced cyber capabilities and experienced cybersecurity specialists are delivering the threat intelligence and elimination services that our clients need to ensure mission success and resilience today and in the future.” The Cyber Center is part of a larger AFS expansion in San Antonio. The company currently employs more than 1,300 people at its two primary San Antonio locations and recently announced plans to invest $5 million and add 500 full-time jobs over the next four years to enhance and expand the operations of its Advanced Technology Center in the city.

