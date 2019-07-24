BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. Partners with SPIRIT Blockchain Capital Inc.

SPIRIT Blockchain, a Canadian-Swiss based Financial Services Company providing traditional investors exposure to the Blockchain Ecosystem, will market and resell BIG’s proprietary suite of cryptocurrency compliance services in Switzerland and throughout Europe.









BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (CSE: BIGG) (OTC Pink: BBKCF) (WKN: A2JSKG) (“BIG” or the “Company”), a leading developer and provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions and investigation services, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with SPIRIT Blockchain Capital Inc. (“SPIRIT Blockchain”).

SPIRIT Blockchain, a Canadian-Swiss based Financial Services Company that provides traditional investors exposure to Digital Assets and the Blockchain Ecosystem, will market and resell BIG’s proprietary suite of cryptocurrency compliance services (QLUE, BitRank Verified®, Forensics and Training) to financial institutions, government regulators, exchanges, law enforcement agencies and service providers in Switzerland and throughout Europe.

BIG’s flagship services – BitRank Verified® and QLUE™ – provide enhanced transparency and confidence for digital currency transactions, which will enable SPIRIT Blockchain’s client base to assess transactional risk and obtain forensic-level analytics suited for anti-money laundering (AML) purposes.

“BIG is very excited to have this reseller partnership in place with Spirit Blockchain. This relationship is perfectly aligned with our global vision and ongoing European and international expansion efforts,” said BIG CEO, Lance Morginn. “With an established European clientele, SPIRIT Blockchain will contribute to establishing BitRank Verified® as the industry standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions in the financial industry.”

SPIRIT Blockchain CEO, Erich Perroulaz commented: “We greatly appreciate the opportunity for a long-term working relationship with BIG and their suite of cryptocurrency services. From our research, BIG seems to offer the most comprehensive suite of compliance services globally. Given the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency world, it made sense for us to partner with a company that can deliver on all aspects of what our client base would need. Our clients are motivated to avoid money laundering and fraud and manage their risk around transactions, and BIG will enable us to better provide the level of assurance and insight they are demanding.”

On behalf of the Board,

Shone Anstey

Executive Chairman

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (BIG) brings security and accountability to the new era of cryptocurrency. BIG has developed from the ground up a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrency, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements. Our Forensic Services Division brings our team of investigative experts into action for cryptocurrency investigations that require in-depth expertise and experience, either in conjunction with or supplemental to our user-friendly search, risk-scoring and data analytics tools. Based on industry demand, we created our Cryptocurrency Training Academy (www.CryptoInvestigatorTraining.com) to help Law Enforcement, the Financial Sector and Regulators learn how to bring security and accountability to cryptocurrency; our Cryptocurrency Investigator Certification Course is a one-stop solution to understanding the world of cryptocurrency, how to reduce associated risk, and investigate cryptocurrency crime.

About BitRank Verified®

BIG developed BitRank Verified® to be the industry gold standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions. BitRank Verified® offers the financial world a simple risk score, enabling consumer-facing bank tellers, exchanges, eCommerce sites and retailers to know whether a proposed transaction is safe to accept, questionable, or should be denied. BitRank Verified® and its API are custom tailored to provide the RegTech sector with a reliable tool for meeting their regulatory requirements while mitigating the risk of money laundering or other criminal activities.