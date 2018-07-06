Cannvas Committed to Enhancing Cannabis Experience Through Technology Ancillary Cannabis Market Generates Significant Economic Benefit

Cannvas is taking an innovative approach to use advanced technology and data to augment the growth phenomenon experienced by the cannabis leaf markets. Cannabis market studies, conducted by Deloitte on Canada’s soon to be legal recreational market, predict that sales could reach as much as $7 billion in 2019, and revenue generated from future ancillary activities could boost the economic impact to more than triple that amount. By being first-to-market and harnessing the power of data and design to build customer-centric initiatives in the medical cannabis and health sciences sectors, the Cannvas is positioned for long term success.

Cannvas offers design and execution expertise across advanced technology, data aggregation and analysis, blockchain, and creative disciplines.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company within the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

