Xebec Adsorption and Maas Energy Works Partner

- December 5th, 2019

The partnership will mark Xebec Adsorption’s entry into the California dairy market through the installation of five new low-carbon systems.

Xebec Adsorption (TSXV:XBC) a clean energy company has entered an agreement with Maas Energy Works, where it will provide five renewable natural gas systems for dairy farms across California. The systems, in addition to Xebec’s Biostream units adhere to California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, reducing carbon emissions in dairy farming operations.

As quoted in the press release:

Maas Energy Works was looking for a solution that would support the production of renewable natural gas from biogas streams generated from animal waste on small dairy farms located throughout California. They discovered this innovative, affordable solution developed by Xebec that meets the needs of farmers while adhering to the strict California “Rule 30” specifications for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Xebec will supply dairy farmers with an initial four (4) Biostream™ container systems, each with a 280 SCFM capacity. With additional included options, they could produce more than 80 million standard cubic feet (SCF) of pure biomethane annually. This renewable natural gas will be injected into the California gas grid, significantly reducing the State’s carbon footprint while providing a substantial revenue stream for the farmers who proudly support climate change action.

Click here to read the full press release.

