Sunworks To Power California Dairy Farm with Solar

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW), solar power company that focuses on agricultural, industrial and residential projects announced that it has partnered with Lima Ranch, a privately-owned dairy farm in California. As part of the 653 kilowatt project, Sunworks is developing a ground mount solar system to help with power efficiencies for the farm, reducing costs involved in water pumping, running compressors and ventilation.

Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile, said, “This project expands our agricultural, commercial and industrial (ACI) pipeline, and reinforces our presence in the California market. The system will reduce operating costs for Lima Ranch Dairy and enable them to better control the costs and access to electricity. We expect to recognize revenue related to this project in the second and third quarters of 2020.” Mr. Cargile continued, “We are experiencing strong new project orders in the fourth quarter of this year, increasing our backlog for revenue in 2020.” Lima Ranch Dairy Farm Owner, Jack Hamm, said, “Milking is an energy intensive process and the expense required to run compressors, refrigeration, water pumping, and ventilation systems is one of our highest recurring operating costs. The implementation of solar allows us to reduce that expense while promoting clean, renewable energy. Sunworks has a strong reputation and long track record for helping similarly sized growers and processors integrate agriculture-optimized solar technology that are cost effective. From our first meeting, it was clear that they understood our challenges and sustainability goals which made them a no brainer partner for this project.”

