Fluence Receives US$3 Million Order for Aspiral Units

As demand increases for its wastewater solutions, Fluence’s shares have risen over 42 percent year-to-date.









Fluence (ASX:FLC), a cleantech company principally focused on wastewater solutions, announced an additional order of over 28 Aspiral units valued at US$3 million.

Planned for deployment across toll and service stations in China, the order marks one of many key purchases from wireless provider ITEST.

As quoted in the press release:

Commenting on this award, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabe said: “We are pleased to continue progressing the close relationship with ITEST, which has now resulted in orders of more than 100 Aspiral units since the inception of our multi-year partnership one-year ago. The superior nitrogen removal capabilities of Fluence’s Aspiral products makes them ideal to treat wastewater high in nitrogen concentration, such as the influent from ITEST sites. ITEST has become a true partner for us in China and we look forward to executing on the partnership agreement over the next several years and developing similar mutually beneficial relationships in the near future.”

Click here to read the full press release.