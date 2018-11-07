EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EHT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Technology channel.









EnerDynamic is a global energy solutions company focused on developing eco-friendly disaster-relief products to countries and areas in need. The company is harnessing the global solar energy market, which is expected to reach $422 billion by 2022.

So far, EnerDynamic has developed six patented renewable energy products including a line of patented solar panels, solar systems and low-cost house and building materials integrated with solar technology for government and general public use. The company has also produced modular house materials, for buildings that meet Canadian National Building Code standards and can be constructed in a matter of minutes. This product also offers a time- and expense-saving option for disaster-relief organizations that would need to establish buildings for their operations and those in need quickly and efficiently.

EnerDynamic’s company highlights include the following:

Providing renewable energy sources to a niche markets of disaster relief, construction and more.

Patented fiberglass reinforced fire retardant structural insulated panel (FRSIP) and solar system technologies.

Six products in the market and generating revenue.

Home and building materials are CNBC and net-zero energy (NZE) compliant.

Potential revenue generation of $30 to $40 million within the next year.

Global reach through joint venture partnerships in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Arizona and Puerto Rico.

