dynaCERT Targets Underground Mining with Original Equipment Manufacturer, Total Equipment Services Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Total Equipment Services Inc. (“TES Inc.”), an underground mining equipment manufacturer, to adapt its HydraGENä Technology to build a safe, healthy and positive environment to the underground mining industry and its personnel. For dynaCERT, this significant agreement is the first with an Original Equipment Manufacturer.

TES Inc. has become a dealer of dynaCERT’s HydraGENä Technology and will immediately feature dynaCERT’s HG145 products to its clients in Canada.

In addition, dynaCERT and TES Inc. have agreed to collaborate together to create markets for innovative products aimed at the reduction of NOx, THC, Particulate Matter, Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide in underground mining environments, globally, by the integration of HydraGENä Technology with equipment manufactured by TES Inc.

Total Equipment Services Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company located in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, which specializes in the distributing, servicing, rebuilding, and manufacturing of mining equipment. TES Inc. is a fully integrated mining supply company that provides product and service solutions to the mining industry. The company works closely with industry partners to evaluate their needs and develop customized solutions that keep their mines moving efficiently. TES Inc. is the proud manufacturer of SPARTA, a customizable line of utility vehicles, engineered for underground mining. SPARTA has gone through extensive development and has incorporated invaluable positive reaction from engineers, operators, and mine managers world-wide.

Kevin Whynott, President of TES Inc. commented, “At TES Inc. we are excited about the potential impact this partnership can have on creating a safer work environment for underground miners. These miners face serious health risks from exposure to diesel particulate matter contained in the exhaust released from heavy diesel-powered vehicles and equipment.

There is a need to focus on reducing emissions now. With newer technologies like HydraGENä Technology we may have the ability to significantly lower the emissions on pre-existing and new diesel equipment entering the mines every day.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, “We are very pleased to be working with TES Inc. and their experienced team to penetrate the world-wide underground mining market. Along with our recent award at the Mining Cleantech Challenge in Colorado in March this year, our collaboration with TES Inc. will enable our HydraGENä Technology to be recognized as a very beneficial product for the mining industry. I am looking forward to working with Kevin Whynott, CEO of TES, who, after our first meeting at PDAC this year, followed by his visit to our Toronto facilities where he witnessed our products and manufacturing, he very quickly recognized how our association would help achieve his commitments to safety and air quality in underground mining. Kevin clearly stated his number one concern was the reduction of NOx and particulate matter, which is exactly how HydraGENä Technology can be a solution to apprehensions of mining executives and employees.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website:www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacyor accuracy of the release.

