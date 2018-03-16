American Manganese CEO Larry Reaugh Interviewed on The Morgan Report

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY; PINKS:AMYZF;FRANK:2AM) CEO Larry Reaugh was interviewed by David Morgan on his segment, The Morgan Report.

During the interview Reaugh discussed the company’s history, including its progress from being an exploration company to being a cleantech technology developer working on its patented technology for recycling lithium-ion battery cathodes. The company has done significant amounts of testing on their technology, and have managed to fine tuned it to obtain 100 percent recovery of cobalt, nickel, manganese, lithium and aluminium from cathodes.

Reaugh also outlined the extensive coverage the company has received by publications such as Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Lastly, he covered what was upcoming for the company in the near and long term.

To watch to the full interview, click here.

