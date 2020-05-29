Aether Catalyst Delays Filing Q1 2020 Financial Results

The Company currently still expects to file the Annual Filings on or prior to June 15, 2020.









Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (“Aether” or the “Company”) (CSE: ATHR) (Frankfurt: 2QZ). Following its press release of April 29, 2020, the Company is providing a further update on the status of filing of its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”). On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“BCI 51- 515″).

In its April 29, 2020, press release, the Company announced its reliance on the exemption with respect to extending the deadline of the required filings pursuant to BCI 51-515. The Company currently still expects to file the Annual Filings on or prior to June 15, 2020. The Company will also rely on BCI 51-515 to extend the deadline of filing its first-quarter consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the ” First-Quarter Filings”), which are required to be filed by June 1, 2020 under sections 4.3 and 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company is continuing to work diligently and currently expects to have the First-Quarter Filings filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of July 16, 2020. As required by BC Instrument 51-515, and similar Instruments and Orders enacted in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, the Company discloses the following: Until such time as the Company has filed the Annual Filings and the First-Quarter Filings, members of management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments, other than those announced through news releases, since November 2019 when the Company filed its third quarter interim financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

About Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether’s primary focus is automotive, other potential applications for this low-cost technology are also being explored. Aether is looking to supplant precious metals in automotive catalysts for gasoline powered engines, a greater than $20 billion cost annually at today’s prices.

For additional information:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

E: paul@aethercatalyst.com

T: (604)690-3797

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Aether described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

Source