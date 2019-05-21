Vemanti Group to Launch a Digital Security Offering

Vemanti Grou (OTC Pink:VMNT), a technology-focused holding company announced that it is launching a digital security offering through its fintech subsidiary Fvndit. The offering aims to raise US$10 million for Fvndit, a company that helps SME’s in underwriting and financing processes. As quoted in the press release: This is a US-compliant offering pursuant to applicable … Continued









Vemanti Grou (OTC Pink:VMNT), a technology-focused holding company announced that it is launching a digital security offering through its fintech subsidiary Fvndit. The offering aims to raise US$10 million for Fvndit, a company that helps SME’s in underwriting and financing processes.

As quoted in the press release:

This is a US-compliant offering pursuant to applicable Regulation D (506c) and Regulation S exemptions of the SEC, open to both US and non-US investors. The newly issued digital securities (aka security tokens) are linked to direct ownership stake in Fvndit through a designated preferred equity class and entitle holders to financial rights and ongoing dividends. Further details can be found at https://fvndit.com and its official blog site: https://medium.com/fvndit-inc Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, who has recently been appointed as Fvndit’s new CEO, stated, “We’re hugely excited about this new capital raise approach and very optimistic about future prospects of Fvndit as well as for our shareholders. We trust that investors will find this a tremendous opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing company in one of the world’s hottest economies. As the business model has already been proven and with the first-mover advantage on our side, now is the time to scale it up. Additional capital will strengthen Fvndit’s position as the de facto business financing platform.”

