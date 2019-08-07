Squire Secures Agreement with UK-Based nChain

Squire Mining (CSE:SQR), blockchain software company announced that it has entered an agreement with nChain, an enterprise blockchain solutions company. Together the companies are building blockchain software solutions designed to increase operational efficiencies on the cloud. As quoted in the press release: With the recent acquisition of custom cloud computing management and pooling software and source … Continued









Squire Mining (CSE:SQR), blockchain software company announced that it has entered an agreement with nChain, an enterprise blockchain solutions company. Together the companies are building blockchain software solutions designed to increase operational efficiencies on the cloud.

As quoted in the press release:

With the recent acquisition of custom cloud computing management and pooling software and source code (called “Taal Orchestrator”) announced on May 2, 2019, Squire plans to enhance this software solution in collaboration with nChain to create operational performance optimization, efficiencies and internal controls. Taal Orchestrator conducts and coordinates pools of cloud computing assets providing full visibility and transparency to end-users to track performance and perform other functions previously unavailable to industry participants. Squire and Core Scientific will also work with nChain to develop the Bitcoin SV based blockchain supply management, distribution and public pooling solution (the “Distribution Platform”) announced on June 4, 2019. The Distribution Platform is a modular system encompassing:

an e-commerce platform based on blockchain technology with an auditable ledger of actions

unique digital tokens representing physical cloud computing assets providing an access and control framework with real-time tracking capability

complete asset life cycle history

enhanced software management and end-user interface

