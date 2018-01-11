Rockshield Capital Provides Blockchain Investment Portfolio Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (CSE:RKS), (US:CRUOF), (FSE:6BC) (“Rockshield” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the various blockchain investments it has made to date.

Over the past 6 months Rockshield has been diligently reviewing countless opportunities in the blockchain and crypto currency industry and to date has invested in a number of blockchain companies that we think are best positioned to capitalize on this emerging global industry. Leveraging our professional network we have gained access to a number of investments at early stage private rounds that are attractively priced and should position Rockshield to capture significant value appreciation as these companies expand operations and go public.

As the industry is still in its infancy we have decided to take a portfolio approach spreading our investments across a number of companies, often providing seed capital. We have limited our investments so that no single position represents more than 4% of an investee company. Below is a quick summary of the blockchain companies we have invested in to date.

Neptune Dash Nodes Corp

Neptune Dash Nodes Corp will be the first listed company to own and operate Dash Masternodes. Dash is a digital currency that was built on the Bitcoin code base, but improves on Bitcoin by enabling instant and private payments and offering transactions that take seconds rather than minutes to clear. The company exclusively invests in the Dash digital currency eco-system by building and operating Dash Masternodes, offering a dual revenue model by receiving variable yield from owning and operating Dash Masternodes, while getting exposure to Dash currency appreciation as well. Dash has assembled a very strong board and management team with some of Canada’s leading digital currency and blockchain pioneers, including Guy Halford and Jackson Warren, founders of BTL Group (TSXV: BTL).

Hyperblock Technologies Corp

Hyperblock Technologies Corp is a diversified blockchain company in the US providing server hosting, server sales, self-mining, hash rate sales and cryptocurrency trading. They are led by a best-in-class management team, including CEO Sean Walsh who has been mining Bitcoin at commercial-scale since 2013. Their Project Northwest is one of the largest blockchain datacenters in North America with 20MW of production in a 240,000 square foot facility with a guaranteed electricity contract with all in delivered fixed cost of US$0.033 per kWh. Project Northwest is the only hash rate supplier to bitcoin.com and has a proven track record of generating EBITDA – profitable each quarter since inception (Q1 2016) even when Bitcoin was below US$400.

Atlas Cloud Enterprises (CSE:AKE)

Atlas Cloud Enterprises (CSE: AKE) is a publicly listed bitcoin mining company with a wholly owned state of the art 32,500 square foot property located in Washington State. The company has secured access to low cost hydroelectric power of $0.026 per kWh making it one of the lowest cost mining operations globally. The initial 3MW will be built out and completed in Q2 2018 and will operate ~1800 machines generating 24.1 Petahash (PH/S) of mining capability. The following 2MW will be expanded in 2019 bringing an additional 16.0 PH/S. The company is actively looking to expand operations and has identified 30MW of potential opportunities throughout North America. Atlas Cloud is led by and experienced management team with over 30 years of IT operational experience.

DMG Blockchain

DMG Blockchain Solutions is a full service blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG has highly scalable revenue streams (currently $400,000*+ /month) including crypto transaction processing, blockchain software development & other digital products. The company is strategically positioned in Japan, the world’s largest and the first regulated cryptocurrency market representing over 50% of trading volume. The company is launching a 2nd state-of-the-art blockchain transaction processing (bitcoin mining) hosting facility in Western Canada. DMG is led by an experienced team of proven bitcoin/blockchain tech executives.

VS Blockchain Assembly Inc (A Victory Square Company)

VS Blockchain Assembly is a technology and financial advisory firm that accelerates early-stage technology companies with game-changing blockchain initiatives. Blockchain Assembly focuses on designing and deploying innovative token-based capital solutions for technology firms with transformative market-leading potential. The team helps businesses raise capital through comprehensive tokenization strategies, including delivering ICO’s to the global crypto market. Blockchain Assembly provides a full range of services in strategic investment, innovation and business advisory services to help guide our clients through the complexities of the cryptocurrency market. Blockchain Assembly was spun out of Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) a leading technology incubator.

Big Wind Capital Inc.

Big Wind Capital Inc. (CSE: BWC) announced that it has entered into an acquisition with Hill Top Security, Inc. (“HTSI”), pursuant to a series of transactions whereby the Company will license 100% of the assets of HTSI through an exclusive, perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license (the “Assets”) and acquire 49% of the shares of common stock of HTSI (the “HTSI Shares”). HTSI is an enterprise software and services company headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia that specializes in creating solutions to provide key organizational stakeholders with accurate and timely business intelligence to increase security posture and reduce risk. HTSI has a unique, military grade, cybersecurity platform for small-to-medium-sized businesses, comprising blockchain event validation, cyber tagging, incident response and rapid restoration.

Future Investments

We continue to believe that the blockchain and crypto currency is in its infancy and will be prove to be a high growth sector with significant disruptive potential. As such we continue explore additional investment opportunities within the sector as we look to build a diversified portfolio to help mitigate our risk. We are currently performing due diligence on two private cryptocurrency exchanges and other blockchain-enabled technology platforms and distributed ledger companies.

Dave Doherty, President and CEO said, “We are extremely pleased with the portfolio of blockchain companies we have invested in, as we think we have backed some of the best management teams in the business, with professional and scalable operations, that are well positioned to prosper within the blockchain industry. We view blockchain as a highly disruptive growth industry with tremendous potential and will continue to evaluate opportunities within the sector. In addition to continuing to screen for attractive investment opportunities, the Company is reviewing opportunities to unlock the value of our private holdings potentially by way of a spin out into separate public market vehicles in order to generate maximum shareholder returns.”

