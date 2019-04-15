Pressland Extends Partnership with Study Hall, Fast-Growing Online Community of Global Media Professionals

Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE: CODE – FSE: C5B – OTCQB: BKLLF), today announced the extension of its partnership with Study Hall (studyhall.xyz), a global online community of more than 2,000 journalists offering resources, news, analysis and original reporting to its highly engaged members.









Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE: CODE – FSE: C5B – OTCQB: BKLLF), today announced the extension of its partnership with Study Hall (studyhall.xyz), a global online community of more than 2,000 journalists offering resources, news, analysis and original reporting to its highly engaged members. The collaboration allows Pressland and Study Hall to leverage their respective expertise to strengthen their missions to support trust and transparency in the media.

The partnership will increase industry awareness of Pressland’s mission to fight fake news and misinformation with its unique data management platform. As part of the arrangement, Pressland will continue to recruit Study Hall members to write for its News-to-Table publication. Plans to stage co-branded events for Study Hall members are underway.

Study Hall was founded in 2015 in Brooklyn by Kyle Chayka and Enav Moskowitz to promote community and collaboration in the media industry. Chayka and Moskowitz, both working journalists, recognized the need for greater communication, cooperation and transparency between freelance journalists, especially those just starting their careers. The organization provides paid access to email newsletters, networking tools, contact databases, private chat rooms and industry intelligence.

“I’m in awe of Study Hall’s founders,” said Jeff Koyen, Codebase’s Chief Strategy Officer. “In just four years, they’ve built the most exciting online community of media professionals. Their members are among the most well-informed and highly engaged journalists I’ve ever known, and we look forward to connecting with more of them.”

Pressland is building a data management platform that fights the spread of misinformation by using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze around-the-clock global news output. Founded by Koyen, also a working journalist, Pressland is designed to promote and protect the interests of media professionals as they work to reclaim the public’s trust.

“We’ve seen how technology can negatively impact journalism,” said Chayka. “But Pressland was founded by journalists, for journalists, and our members have consistently complimented their editorial process and willingness to collaborate. We’re very excited to continue the partnership as we both grow.”

Pressland is led by Codebase’s Koyen, a veteran media executive, serial entrepreneur and award-winning journalist. He has worked for The New York Times, The Guardian, Wired, Crain’s New York, Adweek and many others. The company is based in Brooklyn; team members are distributed globally from Belgrade to Vancouver. Pressland also publishes News-to-Table (newstotable.com), a digital magazine dedicated to issues of media trust and transparency.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow’s standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

