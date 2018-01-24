Blockchain Investing Neptune Dash Joins the Ranks of Publicly Traded Canadian Blockchain Companies With the Canadian blockchain market dominating, Neptune Dash is the latest blockchain company to go public in the space. « First Blockchain ETFs Off… Jocelyn Aspa • January 24, 2018

If it seems like Canada is dominating the blockchain space–that’s because it is.

For example–just last week (January 19), for example, it was announced that the government of Canada is looking to “experiment” with Ethereum blockchain. According to the press release, the National Research Council of Canada has begun using the Catena Blockchain Suite, which is Bitaccess’ latest product that allows public institutions to publish datasets onto blockchain–which includes ethereum.

Similarly, blockchain-related companies within the country have rapidly been going public since last fall–HIVE Blockchain (TSXV:HIVE), 360 Blockchain (CSE:CODE), eXeBlock Technology (TSXV:XBLK), HashChain Technology (TSXV:KASH) are just a few of those names. Now–Neptune Dash (TSXV:DASH) has been added to the ever-growing list of publicly traded blockchain companies.

Officially public as of Monday (January 22), Neptune Dash builds and operates the Dash Masternodes, which is a digital currency created to meet some of bitcoin’s scaling challenges.

As noted in the company’s press release, the functions of Dash Masternodes on the Dash Blockchain include: private peer-to-peer transactions between parties; serving as a government function, voting on treasury disbursements of the Dash-block reward assigned to the Dash DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and providing transactions that are processed almost immediately on the Dash Blockchain.

Currently, Neptune Dash operates 15 Dash Masternodes and has acquired 15,134 Dash. By January 31, the company expects to operate between 17-178 Dash Masternodes while acquiring an additional 2,000 to 3,000 Dash. This press release explains that each Dash Masternode requires 1,000 Dash as collateral.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Cale Moodie, the company’s CEO, said the company hopes to get to 100 Masternodes per month.

“We’re a scaling operation,” he said. “When we get to 100 Masternodes, we’re essentially creating an additional Masternode every month.”

“We are excited for the continued growth of the Dash network and adding to our Masternode pool throughout 2018.”

While uncertainty may surround the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, Moodie said that investors should be sure to educate themselves on what is a “real” company and what is a mix-match” of everything trying to take advantage of the space. For example, Moodie said investors should pay attention to companies creating value and have a product or something similar in the space that’s usable–which is part of why, he said, Neptune Dash was created.

“We wanted to create a company that is transparent,” he added, stating that the company’s business model is already in place with Dash Masternodes.

At Monday’s open, shares of Neptune Dash were priced at $0.77, but have since dropped 39.61 percent to close at $0.46 on Thursday (January 24).

