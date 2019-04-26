Lottogopher Announces a Change of Auditor

For additional information about LottoGopher the proposed Resulting Issuer, the Bravio transaction and any other shareholder approval contemplations related thereto, please refer to LottoGopher’s management information circular dated 03rd April 2019, a copy of which is available under LottoGopher’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Summary of the RTO Transaction:

On September 28, 2018, the Corporation and Bravio entered into the Definitive Agreement setting out the terms of the Arrangement and related transactions comprising the RTO Transaction. If the Transaction is completed as contemplated at the scheduled shareholders meeting on April 29th 2019, the Corporation would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bravio in exchange for Common Shares, which would result in the shareholders of Bravio holding approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, calculated on a non-diluted basis, following the completion of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction would result in the operations of the Corporation and Bravio combining to create a newly formed enterprise, named “Bravio Entertainment Corporation”, offering faster and deeper market penetration across all of its merged business verticals.

The purpose of the proposed transaction is to amalgamate Bravio with LOTO Subco by way of the Plan of Arrangement and for the newly formed Resulting Issuer to become a Reporting Issuer, the shares of which will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

Transaction Financings:

As a condition to the completion of the Transaction, prior to the Effective Date, Bravio will have closed a private placement of Bravio Shares (“Bravio Private Placement Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds of no less than $3,000,000, unless otherwise agreed to by the Parties in writing (the “Bravio Private Placement”). Depending on the time of issuance, the holders of Bravio Private Placement Shares issued pursuant to the Bravio Private Placement may not be entitled to receive Resulting Issuer Preferred Shares in connection with the exchange of such securities for Resulting Issuer Securities pursuant to the Exchange Ratio under the Plan of Arrangement.

About LottoGopher:

LottoGopher Holdings owns and operates websites including LottoGopher.com and FreeLotto.com. LottoGopher.com is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. LottoGopher Holdings also owns and operates the FreeLotto.com sweepstakes, online marketing and free member acquisition website. FreeLotto.com has attracted over 65 million members to date and has awarded nearly $100 million in prize money. Since its inception in 1999, FreeLotto members have played over 3.7 billion games. Currently, the FreeLotto website attracts over 7.3 million unique visitors per month and produces over 20,000 small prize winners per month. A global online database company, FreeLotto is a proven direct marketing model that offers free membership and a subscription service for its daily sweepstakes games.