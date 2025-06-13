gold in new brunswick

Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 12, 2025. Shareholders holding a total of 80,309,202 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 37 % of the 218,274,932 common shares issued and outstanding.

Pierre Colas, Jeffrey Hussey, André Le Bel, Amy Satov, Mathieu Savard and Robert Wares were re-elected to the board of directors.

The shareholders also (i) approved the re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year, (ii) approved the deferred share unit plan (the “DSU Plan”) adopted by the Corporation’s board of directors on April 30, 2025, allowing for a maximum of 2,400,000 common shares to be awarded as deferred share units under the DSU Plan, and (iii) ratified, approved and confirmed the stock option plan, as amended by the Corporation’s board of directors on April 30, 2025, allowing for a maximum of 19,400,000 common shares to be subject to stock options under the stock option plan.

Collectively, the number of common shares reserved for issuance under all the Corporation’s security-based compensation plans, namely the stock option plan and the DSU Plan, represents less than 10% of the Corporation’s currently issued and outstanding common shares.

The adoption of the DSU Plan and the amendment to the stock option plan remain subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Corporation is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and Chief Executive Officer (info@BRWexplo.com)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Brunswick Exploration Inc. to receive an Investor Presentation
tsxv stockslithium stockslithium explorationtsxv:brwGold Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring Diverse, Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Canada

Brunswick Exploration Once More Outlines a New, Major Dyke at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Once More Outlines a New, Major Dyke at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a further six drill results from the Winter 2025 program at its Mirage Project. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taïga Road. This press release focuses primarily on drilling completed north and east of the MR-6 dyke and, in the neighboring, "Stacked Dyke" area, where BRW continues to intersect dozens of well-mineralized spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Completes Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$3.5 Million

Brunswick Exploration Completes Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$3.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES   OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,500,000, which includes the full exercise of the agents' option for proceeds of C$1,000,000. Under the Offering, the Corporation sold (i) 12,980,769 units of the Corporation (the " LIFE Units ") at a price of C$0.13 per LIFE Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,687,500 from the sale of LIFE Units, and (ii) 12,083,333 units of the Corporation (the " Non-LIFE Units ", and collectively with the LIFE Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.15 per Non-LIFE Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,812,500 from the sale of Non-LIFE Units. An aggregate of 25,064,102 Offered Securities were sold under the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$2.5 Million, with a Lead Order from a Strategic Investor

Brunswick Exploration Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$2.5 Million, with a Lead Order from a Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES
  OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc., to act as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner along with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agent (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the " Marketed Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 from the sale of (i) units of the Corporation (the " LIFE Units ") at a price of C$0.13 per LIFE Unit (the " Offering Price ") and (ii) units of the Corporation (the " Non-LIFE Units ", and collectively with the LIFE Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.15 per Non-LIFE Unit. A strategic investor has made a lead order to subscribe for Non-LIFE Units under the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Continues to Intersect Lithium Mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale Royalty Property

Brunswick Continues to Intersect Lithium Mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) in a press release today, announced additional wide intersections of lithium mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale royalty claims, a part of Brunswick's Mirage property.

Intersections include 36 meters grading 1.51% Li 2 O in Hole MR-24-102 and 1.32% Li 2 O over 28 metres in Hole MR-24-101. A total of 24 drill holes were completed in the winter drill program. Please access Brunswick's press release of today's date for further details.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 36 Meters at 1.51% and Continues to Extend the Mineralized Footprint of Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 36 Meters at 1.51% and Continues to Extend the Mineralized Footprint of Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first results from the 2025 Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional twenty-four holes targeting extensions of known mineralized zones. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This release focuses on the Central Zone including the MR-6, MR-3 dykes and Stacked Dyke area where BRW has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals along strike and at depth.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce the finalization of drill targets for its planned diamond drill program at the Company’s Mosseau Project, located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (Figure 1).

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: “Our geological team has done a tremendous job in compiling and collating the many datasets from the historic work of many companies in the northern area of Mosseau. They also built a new database for the central area with Harvest Gold’s 2024 air and ground programs data, captured using today’s technologies, layered over the data from historic work done sporadically. Drill permits are secured and a drill contract for a 5,000-metre program is signed. We are ready to drill.”

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS)

Radisson Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 12, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee, the appointment of auditors, and the adoption of a new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. A total of 156,469,851 votes were represented in the meeting amounting to 45.22% of the Company's class A shares issued as of the record date. Directors re-elected to the board were Pierre Beaudoin, Lise Chénard, Michael Gentile, Peter MacPhail, Matt Manson, Jeff Swinoga and Cindy Valence. Subsequent to the AGM, Pierre Beaudoin was re-appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Keep reading...Show less
"M&A" written on puzzle pieces.

Western Australia Approves Aston Minerals and Torque Metals Merger

Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) and Torque Metals (ASX:TOR)made a joint announcement on Tuesday (June 10) acknowledging that the Supreme Court of Western Australia has approved their proposed merger.

First announced in January, the deal will see Torque acquire all of Aston's fully paid ordinary shares.

Aston’s delisting from the ASX is underway, with trading suspended on May 29. The company applied for termination of official quotation and removal from the ASX on the day the merger got the green light.

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Extends Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 1.7 Kilometers at Cadillac Valley Target: 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 30.5 Meters (1.29 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) Within 1.61 g/t AuEq Over 61.0 Meters (1.08 g/t Au And 0.12% Antimony)

NevGold Extends Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 1.7 Kilometers at Cadillac Valley Target: 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 30.5 Meters (1.29 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) Within 1.61 g/t AuEq Over 61.0 Meters (1.08 g/t Au And 0.12% Antimony)

Keep reading...Show less
WIA Gold

Drilling continues to return significant high-grade mineralisation

Wia Gold Limited (ASX: WIA) (Wia or the Company) is pleased to report further positive assay results for thirty-six (36) Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes and nine (9) diamond drillholes (DD), totalling 9,349 metres, aiming to upgrade inferred resources and support resource growth at the 2.12Moz1 Kokoseb Gold Project (Kokoseb) in Namibia.

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources President and CEO Kevin Brewer.

Walker Lane Resources Webinar Highlights Strategic Path to Discovery and Value

Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR) outlined its strategy as a high-grade gold and silver explorer focused on Nevada and BC in a recent webinar hosted by the Investing News Network.

In his presentation, Walker Lane President and CEO Kevin Brewer emphasized the company’s goal of discovering and advancing quality assets, then monetizing them near their peak exploration value.

“You want to find deposits, and then you start to maximize them. You may start a PEA (and) you may complete that. But at most stages, the best thing to do is try to sell the project at that (PEA) stage, because that will be the peak value,” Brewer said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Underwritten Loyalty Options Prospectus

Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer

Related News

Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

Base Metals Investing

Underwritten Loyalty Options Prospectus

Base Metals Investing

Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Further High-Grade Gold Intersections at Crown Prince

vanadium investing

Vanadiumcorp Announces Grant Of Stock Options

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Files for Approval of Private Placement Financing

×