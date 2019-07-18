Interbit Applies for Six Patents

Interbit (TSXV:IBIT), blockchain technology company announced that it has received patentability opinions on five of its six patent applications. The company has applied for patents on its multi-chain blockchain application, “Chainception”, among others. As quoted in the press release: The Company has recently received a favorable patentability opinion for its “Chainception” PCT application, wherein all … Continued









Interbit (TSXV:IBIT), blockchain technology company announced that it has received patentability opinions on five of its six patent applications. The company has applied for patents on its multi-chain blockchain application, “Chainception”, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company has recently received a favorable patentability opinion for its “Chainception” PCT application, wherein all three requirements for patentability (novelty, inventive steps and industrial application) appear to be met. Chainception refers to the process of hosting a new blockchain using an existing blockchain node, a necessary step for any multi-chain architecture. Patentability opinions have also been received for its PCT applications directed at: (i) “Hypervisor” – virtualization technology for blockchains; (ii) “Hyperconvergence” – controlling resources attached to other Interbit blockchains; (iii) “Payload Layer” – storing multiple Gbytes of data in conjunction with a blockchain; and (iv) “Side Effects” – allowing the blockchain to interact with sensors and other hardware in a distributed blockchain denominated manner. These opinions included findings that certain claims in the applications were novel and inventive and others were not. The Company plans to file amendments to these PCT applications in August and to request revised opinions.

