Blockchain

Investing News
Search Search Active

Hut 8 Shares up 18 Percent YTD, Profit Margins Increasing

- November 7th, 2019

Although bitcoin prices have declined since last quarter, Hut 8 showed improving metrics in its third quarter earnings report.

Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT), the first blockchain company approved to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange reported solid revenue growth over the quarter, despite lagging bitcoin prices. Hut 8 boosted its profit margin from 51 percent to 58 percent compared to the same time last year, and reported revenues of  C$26.7 million for the quarter, a leap from C$17.6 million in Q3 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Utilizing its cash and bitcoin reserves, Hut 8 strengthened its balance sheet by repaying US$2.0 million of its debt to Galaxy Digital Lending in September 2019 and US$2.3 million of its debt to Bitfury for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, including US$750k paid in Q3-2019. In addition, Hut 8 reduced its accounts payable outstanding by over $6.0 million since June 30, 2019. This has led to the increase of Hut 8’s working capital surplus to $5.4 million as at September 30, 2019, which does not include non-current digital assets of $28.6 million. This was a drastic improvement from the working capital deficit as at December 31, 2018 of $18.3 million, which did not include non-current digital assets of $15.4 million.

The fair value loss for Q3-2019 on the revaluation of digital assets of $10.0 million represented the adjustment of value of the digital assets held in inventory to the market value on the reporting date as the price of bitcoin decreased from US$10,817 at the end of Q2-2019 to US$8,293 at the end of Q3-2019. Despite this, the Company recognized a revaluation gain on the fair value of digital assets of $8.2 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Considering investing in blockchain?

 
Get an in depth market report for free!
 

Get the latest Blockchain Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Blockbase To Now Run HIVE Blockchain’s Swedish Mining Facilities
NorZinc Provides Results for Third Quarter 2019
Rockridge Resources Completes Field Program at Knife Lake Project
Signature Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *