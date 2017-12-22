HashChain Technology Responds to Bitcoin Price

Pat Gray, CEO and director of HashChain, comments “HashChain is building a Blockchain technology solutions company that is long in the space. When we started our mining operations the price of Bitcoin was approximately $4,000 USDper coin and the price of Dash was approximately $200 USD per coin. At these prices our business model was extremely viable. We believe that digital assets are the future and fluctuations in the market prices are both typical and expected. We are here to build a viable business that will innovate for years to come. Although there is a dip in the market today, the cryptocurrency market has seen many corrections since inception”.

About HashChain Technology Inc.

HashChain is a Blockchain Technology company, and the first publicly traded (TSXV) Canadian cryptocurrency mining company to file a final prospectus supporting highly scalable and flexible mining operations across all major cryptocurrencies. HashChain taps low-cost Canadian power, cool climate and high-speed Internet, the trifecta most critical to mining success, to create a competitive position for maximizing the number of mining ‘wins.’ HashChain currently operates 100 Dash mining rigs and has purchased 770 Bitcoin rigs which are expected to be received and installed to commence mining in January 2018. With all 870 rigs in full operation, Hashchain’s initial energy consumption dedicated to digital currency mining is approximately 1.2 megawatts. HashChain also acquired a Dash Masternode for approximately USD $280,000 which requires a collateral investment of 1,000 Dash coins. In addition to cryptocurrency mining, HashChain has a strategic focus on acquiring companies utilizing solutions in the blockchain and in developing innovative software solutions. HashChain is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. HashChain Mining is a wholly owned subsidiary of HashChain Technology Inc. based out of Albany, New York.

For further details of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s final prospectus dated December 12, 2017, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or visit http://www.hashchain.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Patrick Gray

CEO & Director

For Further information please contact:

HashChain Technology Inc.

Herrick Lau

CFO

[email protected]

778-331-2082

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with HashChain Technology Inc. (TSXV:KASH) for an Investor Presentation.