HashChain Technology Receives Shipment of 770 Mining Rigs

HashChain committed to a new 20-megawatt mining facility in Montana, USA, along with a separate purchase order of 5,000 Rigs with its supplier of which 3,000 Rigs have now been paid for. The 5,000 Rigs are expected to be received in multiple shipments between February and May of this year. Upon installation of all purchased rigs, including the 5,000 Rigs, the 770 Rigs, and currently operational 100 Rigs in their Vancouver location, HashChain will be mining with approximately 8.7 megawatts of power in total.

“The receipt of the 770 Rigs is another step to scaling our mining operations,” said Patrick Gray, CEO and Founder of HashChain. “With an anticipated 8.7 megawatts of computing power devoted to mining by the middle of 2018, with low overhead thanks to facilities in North America with ideal mining conditions. Increasing the number of Rigs deployed, and the corresponding computing power, is a sharp focus of the Company and generates a significant value to our shareholders.”

A “Rig” is a high-performance computer system used for cryptocurrency Mining. “Mining” is the process in which individuals solve complex, computation puzzles to confirm transactions to be added on a blockchain. Miners who successfully complete the mining process earn a reward in the form of cryptocurrency or other Blockchain coin or token.

HashChain is a Blockchain mining company, and the first publicly traded (TSXV:KASH) Canadian cryptocurrency mining company to file a final prospectus supporting highly scalable and flexible mining operations across all major cryptocurrencies. HashChain taps low-cost North American power, cool climate and high-speed Internet: the trifecta most critical to mining success, to create a competitive position for maximizing the number of mining ‘wins.’ HashChain currently operates 100 Dash mining Rigs, have received 770 Bitcoin Rigs and has entered into a purchase order for an additional 5,000 Rigs. Once all Rigs are operational HashChain will be consuming approximately 8.7 megawatts of power. HashChain also acquired a Dash Masternode for approximately USD $280,000 which requires a collateral investment of 1,000 Dash coins. HashChain is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. HashChain Mining is a wholly owned subsidiary of HashChain Technology Inc. based out of Albany, New York.

