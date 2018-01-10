HashChain Technology Announces Closing of $29.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

HashChain Technology Inc. (TSXV:KASH) (“HashChain” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the “Offering”) of units (the “Units”). Eight Capital, as sole bookrunner and co-lead underwriter with Canaccord Genuity Corp., and together with Beacon Securities Limited, Paradigm Capital Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), acted as the underwriters in connection with the Offering of 12,397,661 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $26,035,088. In conjunction with the Offering, the Company issued 1,750,847 Units directly to subscribers from the President’s list, resulting in a total of 14,148,508 Units being issued today for gross proceeds of $29,711,867. The Offering included the partial exercise by the Underwriters of their option to purchase additional Units of the Company prior to the closing of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $2.45 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the underwriters received a cash fee in the amount of $1,602,105. The Underwriters also received an aggregate of 763,192 compensation warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.10 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for further mining rig purchases, working capital and for general corporate purposes. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.

Pat Gray, CEO and a director of HashChain, stated that, “Closing this financing is a significant milestone for us as we now have sufficient funds to fulfill our previously announced 5,000 rig purchase order. We currently operate 100 Dash mining rigs, and we previously purchased 770 Bitcoin rigs that have now been shipped from China and we expect to be installed next week. Once all rigs are operational, HashChain will have operational mining of approximately 8.7 megawatts in low cost and low temperature environments in North America.”

HashChain is a Blockchain mining company, and the first publicly traded (TSXV:KASH) Canadian cryptocurrency mining company to file a final prospectus supporting highly scalable and flexible mining operations across all major cryptocurrencies. HashChain taps low-cost North American power, cool climate and high-speed Internet: the trifecta most critical to mining success, to create a competitive position for maximizing the number of mining ‘wins.’ HashChain currently operates 100 Dash mining rigs, has purchased 770 Bitcoin rigs and has entered into a purchase order for an additional 5,000 Rigs. Once all Rigs are operational HashChain will be consuming approximately 8.7 megawatts of power. HashChain also acquired a Dash Masternode for approximately USD $280,000 which requires a collateral investment of 1,000 Dash coins. HashChain is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. HashChain Mining is a wholly owned subsidiary of HashChain Technology Inc. based out of Albany, New York.

For further details of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s disclosure documents available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or visit http://www.hashchain.ca.

Patrick Gray, CEO & Director

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-looking statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes information about the Company’s use of proceeds of the Offering including the Company’s intention to purchase additional mining rigs, the expected installation of 770 Bitcoin rigs, expectations regarding future operations and other forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the acquisition of additional mining rigs may not occur as planned, or at all, the performance of additional mining rigs may not be consistent with management’s expectations, and the 770 Rigs may not be delivered to the Company or the timing of the delivery and installation of the 770 Bitcoin Rigs may not be as expected by management.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company’s ability to buy additional mining rigs, that the additional rigs will perform as expected and that the delivery and installation of the 770 Rigs will occur as expected by management. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company’s normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.