Graph Blockchain Provides Update on Launch of BluStem Ecommerce Wellness Platform

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (“Graph” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the upcoming launch of its proprietary and wholly owned Wellness Marketplace platform, BluStem Ltd. (www.BluStem.com). As announced on May 25th, 2020, the Company anticipated to proceed with the launch of the BluStem platform during the first week of June. However, BluStem’s Shopify Plus account remains pending due to a backlog of applications as a surge of companies have been looking to sell PPE and other COVID-19 related products online.

Graph Blockchain CEO Christian Scovenna commented:

“Shopify follows a diligent vetting process for all businesses including the review of approval documentation from Health Canada and any other submitted paperwork to eliminate the risk of fraudulent sites. The unprecedented amount of applications has obviously caused a delay in this process which has left our application pending. We are confident that we have fulfilled all of Shopify’s requirements and will provide an update as soon as we receive word regarding the timeline for the approval of the application.”

In the meantime, the Company has decided to activate BluStem on the standard Shopify platform remaining non-transactional until approval is granted to launch BluStem on Shopify Plus.

As a result of recent worldwide events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing slowdown of activity in all sectors of business, the Company is taking the opportunity to help Canadians and Canadian Companies to return to safe working environments through the BluStem platform’s ecommerce Marketplace(s) that will focus on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 test services with future plans to expand to other wellness products like CBD, Psychedelics and other wellness brands in other global jurisdictions.

About BluStem Ltd.

BluStem Ltd. (www.BluStem.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Graph Blockchain Inc. BluStem Ltd is an ecommerce ecosystem for B2C and B2B audiences in support of scaling both its own and its partnership brands. The Company will feature COVID-19 related products such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a COVID-19 Test Service. BluStem Ltd to expand to CBD, Fungi/Psychedelics and other wellness brands. Revenue growth will come through the sale of products, marketing, licensing, and product fulfillment fees including the Company’s own brand “BluStem” that will leverage white-labeling supply chain partnership agreements.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

