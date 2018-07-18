Global Blockchain Technologies Announces Trading of Global Blockchain Mining on CSE

Global Blockchain Technologies (CSE:BLOC) has announced that Global Blockchain Mining has started trading on the CSE under ticker symbol ‘FORK.’ As quoted in the press release: The Company is initially focusing on mining Bitcoin utilizing Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) mining rigs (“Bitcoin Mining Rigs”). The Company currently owns 9,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs and is … Continued

The Company is initially focusing on mining Bitcoin utilizing Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) mining rigs (“Bitcoin Mining Rigs”). The Company currently owns 9,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs and is currently operating 1,040 of those Bitcoin Mining Rigs. An additional 3,960 Bitcoin Mining Rigs are expected to be installed and operating by the end of July 2018; and the remaining 4,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs are expected to be installed and operating by September 2018. Blockchain Mining is expecting the delivery of an additional 1,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs within 30 days, which are expected to be installed and operating by September 2018. The Company has also agreed to purchase an additional 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs which are expected to be received and installed to commence mining in August 2018. With all 20,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs in full operation, Blockchain Mining’s initial energy consumption dedicated to digital currency mining is approximately 13.5 megawatts.

The Company’s initial mining operations are hosted at a facility in Montreal, Canada and New York, USA. In addition to the full operation of the Company’s 20,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs by September 2018, Blockchain Mining also owns a 25-per-cent interest in Distributed Consensus Platform (“DISCO”) (Formerly known as Distributed Mining Inc.), a blockchain software company creating software that enables all devices to have the ability to participate in mining cryptocurrency. The software will be available to be downloaded through DISCO or through its partner sites. Connected devices will then be able to activate mining operations through their devices (including, but not limited to, mobile phones and gaming consoles).