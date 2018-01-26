Global Blockchain Secures 100MW of Power in North America; Sets Date for Spinout of Mining Division

Global Blockchain (CSE:BLOC) has announced it has entered into a turnkey mining operator to operate its 6,666 Antminer S9 bitcoin miners with delivery expected to begin on March 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“According to industry information this operation should rank very well across competing operations in North-America, once complete,” stated Shidan Gouran, President of Global Blockchain. “We are extremely pleased to have been able to find the right partner to operate and monetize our machines and to provide us with the ability to grow into an existing first-rate facility at a large scale of 100 MW.”

The Company’s industry-leading energy and mining partner has already made 64MW available, the balance available in early Q2. The facilities are located in Anaconda and Butte, Montana, taking advantage of its cool climate, and include a world-class secure data center facility utilizing best of breed technology. Discrete hot and cold aisles support cooling infrastructure with forced air intake along with custom racking designed for maximum density and reducing overall PUE for the facility. Custom software monitors the miners’ operating statistics and automatically detects and diagnoses problems in real-time. The facility has exclusive access to an on-site substation allowing for reliable power.

BLOC is examining the purchase of additional Antminer S9s to be delivered in the second quarter of 2018. On site technicians will accommodate the immediate set-up of machines to begin mining upon arrival in late Q1 and early Q2. The Company intends to occupy the entire 100MW of mining capacity.

The Antminer S9 mining rigs being delivered to BLOC include Bitmain’s BM1387 chips that are built using TSMC’s 16nm FinFET technology. Each chip delivers an impressive 0.098 J/GHs, making it the world’s most efficient bitcoin mining chip in the consumer market. Each Antminer S9 employs 189 such chips to deliver higher hashrate and efficiency than any previous bitcoin miner. The Antminer S9 is able to mine any cryptocurrency using the SHA256 algorithm, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.