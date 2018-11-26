Global Blockchain Mining Launches Crowdsale Website

According to the company, the crowdsale for AMR is slated to take place between January 8 and March 8, 2019.









Global Blockchain Mining (CSE:FORK) announced on Monday (November 26) that its crowdsale website for the sale of AMR and corresponding whitepaper detailing the technology are both officially available.

According to the press release, the company had been working with Ammbr Foundation Pte. to facilitate the crowdsale and corresponding whitepaper which details Ammbr’s technology and the AMR crypto asset.

“This is one of our most exciting projects to date, because it addresses an issue that telecom companies and Internet service providers have been habitually neglecting for years; bringing Internet access to those who do not yet have it,” Shidan Gouran, president and CEO of Global Blockchain Mining, said in the release. “We are pleased to be working with Ammbr, and we look forward to leading a successful crowdsale for them.”

400 million tokens will be sold in the AMR crowdsale, which the company says translates to 20 percent of the two billion AMR assets. Tokens will have a price tag of US$0.025 equivalent to the list of accepted currencies on the website.

Global Blockchain Mining will be paid a lump sum of over 241.5 million AMR tokens in addition to 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale for its sales administration and development services.

Gouran said that Ammbr has already received government endorsements from places like Guinea-Bissau, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Burundi and the Congo.

Ammbr launched in 2017 and has a focus on merging wireless and blockchain together to “broaden the availability of Internet connectivity.” Ammbr boasts about not having to rely on telecom companies or Internet service providers n order to build the infrastructure.

A live demonstration of Ammbr’s technologies will be given at the 2019 Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain, between February 25 and 28.

Shares of Global Blockchain Mining remained unchanged on Monday from its previous close of C$0.015.

