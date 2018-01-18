Blockchain Investing First Blockchain ETFs Officially Launch The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF both launched this week, officially making them the first ever blockchain ETFs. « The CanTech Investment Co… Jocelyn Aspa • January 18, 2018

Mark your calendars–it’s another first for the blockchain industry.

This week marks the launch of the first two blockchain ETFs following months of speculation that the technology behind digital currencies would finally get the green light from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That being said, however, the US Securities Exchange and Commission suggested that Amplify Investments and Reality Shares not include the word “blockchain” in the names.

Amplify ETFs announced the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEArca:BLOK) announced on Tuesday (January 16) that it would begin trading on Wednesday (January 17), while Reality Shares announced the launch of the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) on Wednesday.

According to Amplify ETFs’ press release, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF will allow the fund’s portfolio managers to “respond in real-time to valuations, company fundamentals and announcements that may impact the blockchain marketplace.”

“We are excited to offer BLOK as a professionally-selected, convenient and responsive way to invest in a basket of the leading companies engaged in advancing blockchain-based technology,” Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs said in the release.

Data from AmplifyETFs.com shows that the ETF currently tracks 49 holdings that are “actively involved” in blockchain technology, whether it’s through investment, research or revenue.

Some of its top holdings include: Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), SBI Holdings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and HIVE Blockchain (TSXV:HIVE).

Since launching on Wednesday, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has increased by 2.72 percent to $20.39 at the close on Thursday (January 18).

The Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF will track between 50 and 100 companies at any given time, the Realty Shares press release notes.

In order to be considered for listing on the ETF, the release states companies that wish to qualify must receive a high “Blockchain Score” based on the following: the company’s role in blockchain ecoysystem, blockchain product stage, blockchain economic impact, blockchain institute membership, research and development expenditure, company filings and innovation.

“The blockchain ecosystem potentially presents one of the most profound, long-term investment opportunities many of us have or will ever see in our lifetime,” Eric Ervin, CEO of Reality Shares said in the release. “Furthermore, blockchain is still in its infancy, and we are confident it will have far-reaching, disruptive effects in nearly every industry.”

The Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF currently tracks 59 holdings. Since launching on Wednesday, the ETF has increased 0.12 percent to $24.23 at market close on Thursday, however after hours trading indicates an increase of 0.54 percent to $24.36.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.