Fintech Select Signs a Mutual Agreement to Deploy its POS Cryptocurrency Solution

Fintech Select (TSXV:FTEC) has announced i t has signed a definitive agreement with RMA Canada, a subsidiary of MB Enterprises. As quoted in the press release: RMA, a retailer member rewards company, has access to thousands of POS locations currently being serviced in Canada and the United States through the MBE merchant acquiring switch. RMA … Continued

Fintech Select (TSXV:FTEC) has announced i t has signed a definitive agreement with RMA Canada, a subsidiary of MB Enterprises.

As quoted in the press release:

RMA, a retailer member rewards company, has access to thousands of POS locations currently being serviced in Canada and the United States through the MBE merchant acquiring switch. RMA will deploy the Company’s Cryptocurrency POS solution across all of the MBE locations in Canada and the USA through the large MBE in-house sales representative group, along with their very proactive outbound call centre.

With a collaboration effort between RMA, MBE and the Company, MBE will also deploy its merchant acquiring services across the Company’s locations. Both mutual business models are based on revenue sharing. MBE will also be promoting the Selectcoin POS solution through its regular MBE Business Magazine to create more awareness of the Selectcoin solution in the retail market.

“Partnering with RMA and MBE on deploying the Company’s Cryptocurrency solution across such a huge number of locations is a great opportunity for both parties. Having well established companies, such as RMA Canada and MB Enterprises, experienced in both the payment and retail business sectors supported by their many sales reps, could make the deployment of the Company’s Cryptocurrency solution easier to manage and should be a great benefit to our Company,” stated Mohammad Abuleil, President and CEO of Fintech Select.