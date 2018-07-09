Blockchain

Investing News

Fintech Select Signs a Mutual Agreement to Deploy its POS Cryptocurrency Solution

- July 9th, 2018

Fintech Select (TSXV:FTEC) has announced i t has signed a definitive agreement with RMA Canada, a subsidiary of MB Enterprises. As quoted in the press release: RMA, a retailer member rewards company, has access to thousands of POS locations currently being serviced in Canada and the United States through the MBE merchant acquiring switch. RMA … Continued

Fintech Select (TSXV:FTEC) has announced i t has signed a definitive agreement with RMA Canada, a subsidiary of MB Enterprises.

As quoted in the press release:

RMA, a retailer member rewards company, has access to thousands of POS locations currently being serviced in Canada and the United States through the MBE merchant acquiring switch. RMA will deploy the Company’s Cryptocurrency POS solution across all of the MBE locations in Canada and the USA through the large MBE in-house sales representative group, along with their very proactive outbound call centre.

With a collaboration effort between RMA, MBE and the Company, MBE will also deploy its merchant acquiring services across the Company’s locations. Both mutual business models are based on revenue sharing. MBE will also be promoting the Selectcoin POS solution through its regular MBE Business Magazine to create more awareness of the Selectcoin solution in the retail market.

“Partnering with RMA and MBE on deploying the Company’s Cryptocurrency solution across such a huge number of locations is a great opportunity for both parties. Having well established companies, such as RMA Canada and MB Enterprises, experienced in both the payment and retail business sectors supported by their many sales reps, could make the deployment of the Company’s Cryptocurrency solution easier to manage and should be a great benefit to our Company,” stated Mohammad Abuleil, President and CEO of Fintech Select.

Click here to read the full press release.

Looking for Blockchain Stocks?

 

Find them in your free report.



Get My Free Report

Get the latest Blockchain Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Radisys Gains With the Index
Big News Roundup: 360 Blockchain Announces Intent to Acquire Profitable ICORanker.com Website; Kontrol Energy to enter Cannabis market as a supplier of integrated energy solutions; HashChain Technology Announces Intent to Spin off NODE40, its Blockchain Technology Business into a Stand-Alone Public Company
Mitek to Provide ID Security to Crypto Exchange DXE
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Echelon Leads with 98 Percent Increase

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *