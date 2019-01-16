Bitcoin

Investing News

Emerging Security Tokens Leading the Way

- January 16th, 2019

As an emerging component of the cryptocurrency space, security tokens are becoming an appealing tool for companies an investors alike. 

As an emerging component of the cryptocurrency space, security tokens are becoming an appealing tool for companies an investors alike.

Security tokens are, by definition, securities—tradable financial instruments representing a stake in wealth generated by a third party—that have been transformed into cryptocurrency tokens. This tokenization takes place within established infrastructure such as issuance platforms and exchanges, most of which are currently under development. Most security tokens are also under development, but there are a few already in existence.

In a recent article, the Invest in Blockchain publication featured five security tokens that have emerged on the scene. These include Blockchain Capital, a venture capital firm investing in blockchain technology companies, which was among the first to offer a security token. Its offering was conducted in a highly regulated manner and was only available to accredited investors, setting the stage for future offerings in the space. The token represents a portion of all profits earned by the fund, minus management and performance fees.

The list also includes 22X Fund, a tokenized fund that was developed by entrepreneurs looking to invest in startup companies; Slice, a commercial real estate platform providing international investors with access to US real estate; SPiCE VC, considered to be the first tokenized venture capital fund; and Siafund, a token generated on Sia’s decentralized cloud storage platform.

As these and other tokens continue to emerge, there is ongoing development taking place at the regulatory level, which is promising for companies in the space.

Click here to read the full article. 

Click here to connect with DigiMax Global Solutions, a company advising and developing solutions for the STO space, for an investor presentation. 

Get the latest Bitcoin Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Bitcoin Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Bitcoin Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive communication from those companies using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Security Tokens Disrupting Cryptocurrency Space
Digimax Announces Replacement of One Director and New CFO
DigiMax Global Solutions: Providing Clarity and Compliance for Digital Coin and Token Offerings
DigiMax Announces Signing of Seven Joint Venture Agreements to Extend DigiMax Client Services to Eight Countries

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *