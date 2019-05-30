DMG Blockchain Resumes Mining Agreement with Bitmasters

DMG Blockchain (TSXV:DMGI), a company with primary operations in mining blockchain and fraud prevention announced that it has entered a new agreement with Bitmasters where 1,100 ASIC miners will be managed as part of the deal. Bitmasters, a network of over 1,500 blockchain members and influencers recently withdrew its civil claim against DMG Blockchain for … Continued









DMG Blockchain (TSXV:DMGI), a company with primary operations in mining blockchain and fraud prevention announced that it has entered a new agreement with Bitmasters where 1,100 ASIC miners will be managed as part of the deal. Bitmasters, a network of over 1,500 blockchain members and influencers recently withdrew its civil claim against DMG Blockchain for claiming it did not perform its duties.

As quoted in the press release:

Dan Reitzik, DMG’s CEO stated, “Cryptocurrency mining is a global industry, and as such misunderstandings can sometimes occur, simply due to language and cultural barriers. DMG performed its duties as required by the original agreement, Bitmasters has acknowledged its outstanding debt to DMG, and we are excited to have our first ever hosting client back as a trusted partner.” About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. is a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG, with its Blockseer division located in Silicon Valley, intends to be the global leader in industrial scale crypto mine hosting – Mining as a Service (MaaS), crypto mining, blockchain forensics/analytics, and blockchain platform development.

