DMG Blockchain Partners with Three New Mining Clients

DMG Blockchain (TSXV:DMGI), a company that offers Mining as a Service, blockchain platform development and crypto mining announced that its has added three new clients for its mining services. The company will bring its number of hosted miners to over 10,000.

As quoted in the press release:

Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s COO stated, “The demand for DMG hosting that we are seeing coming from other mining facilities is a testament to the quality of DMG’s facility, our staff and the recently released mine management software. Recently we welcomed representatives from the largest mining equipment manufacturer in the world, and look forward to hosting their customers as well.” Josh Metnick, CEO at Navier Inc. added “Our company visited many hosting facilities and ultimately chose DMG. Profitable crypto mining is a result of efficiencies and not just low power costs. DMG’s uptime record is unprecedented, on-site maintenance and repair have been superb and, as a result, even though their power price, although competitive, is not the lowest in the world, our operations are more profitable, as these efficiencies outweigh power costs.”

