CUV Ventures’ RevoluCHARGE DA Signed With CY Talk Geneva Switzerland

CUV Ventures (TSXV:CUV) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RevoluPAY has entered into a definitive agreement with CY Talk S.A..

As quoted in the press release:

Studies reveal that in order to remain in constant contact with loved ones back home, remittance senders also assist family members with telecom services, such as phone top-ups and data plans, thus rendering RevoluCHARGE a necessary addition to the Revolu suite of services. This additional, approximately $8 Billion USD global annual business, is a logical addition to RevoluPAY®, as this type of service is regularly utilized by our target remittance sender market. RevoluCHARGE Business Model As a result of the definitive agreement (“DA”), the company’s RevoluCHARGE division will allow anyone in the world to send minutes, sms and, data credits to family or friends internationally, exclusively through the company’s proprietary payment app RevoluPAY® and a forthcoming “Powered by RevoluPAY®” autonomous RevoluCHARGE App. The company considers the approximately $8 Billion USD annual mobile top-up market the perfect complementary service, in combination with worldwide remittances and payments through RevoluPAY®. The Revolu Suite of Services With the proprietary RevoluPAY® Digital Wallet as the hub, the company is in the process of rolling out other potentially revenue generating divisions to organically grow users while, at the same time, offering attractive synergetic services that consumers consider collectively aligned to their everyday needs.

