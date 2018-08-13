Blockchain

Investing News

CUV Ventures’ RevoluCHARGE DA Signed With CY Talk Geneva Switzerland

- August 13th, 2018

CUV Ventures (TSXV:CUV) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RevoluPAY has entered into a definitive agreement with CY Talk S.A.. As quoted in the press release: Studies reveal that in order to remain in constant contact with loved ones back home, remittance senders also assist family members with telecom services, such as phone top-ups … Continued

CUV Ventures (TSXV:CUV) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RevoluPAY has entered into a definitive agreement with CY Talk S.A..

As quoted in the press release:

Studies reveal that in order to remain in constant contact with loved ones back home, remittance senders also assist family members with telecom services, such as phone top-ups and data plans, thus rendering RevoluCHARGE a necessary addition to the Revolu suite of services. This additional, approximately $8 Billion USD global annual business, is a logical addition to RevoluPAY®, as this type of service is regularly utilized by our target remittance sender market.

RevoluCHARGE Business Model

As a result of the definitive agreement (“DA”), the company’s RevoluCHARGE division will allow anyone in the world to send minutes, sms and, data credits to family or friends internationally, exclusively through the company’s proprietary payment app RevoluPAY® and a forthcoming “Powered by RevoluPAY®” autonomous RevoluCHARGE App. The company considers the approximately $8 Billion USD annual mobile top-up market the perfect complementary service, in combination with worldwide remittances and payments through RevoluPAY®.

The Revolu Suite of Services

With the proprietary RevoluPAY® Digital Wallet as the hub, the company is in the process of rolling out other potentially revenue generating divisions to organically grow users while, at the same time, offering attractive synergetic services that consumers consider collectively aligned to their everyday needs.

Click here to read the full press release.

Looking for Blockchain Stocks?

 

Find them in your free report.



Get My Free Report

Get the latest Blockchain Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

RevoluPAY App Launches on Google Play Store
CUV Ventures RevoluPAY® App launched on Google Play and Android Platforms
Carmax Mining Proposes Name Change

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *