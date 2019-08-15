Codebase’s Arcology Integrates Ethereum Virtual Machines into Enterprise Blockchain Platform

Seamless compatibility with world’s second-largest blockchain to dramatically advance Arcology’s commercial applications and market potential









Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), is pleased to announce further advancements regarding the Company’s Arcology investment, an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to disrupt current industry leaders such as Ethereum and EOS.

This month, Arcology’s founder and president, Laurent Zhang, confirmed that Ethereum Virtual Machines, or EVMs, have been integrated into his company’s proprietary blockchain technology. This integration allows developers to move their existing apps, dApps and other assets to Arcology without friction.

“Ethereum ushered in the era of Blockchain 2.0 by adding computational functionality to Bitcoin’s core technology,” said Zhang. “The Arcology team is thrilled to carry this torch further by building a platform that integrates Ethereum itself, and then goes further by offering Blockchain 3.0 levels of speed, scale and efficiency.”

Ethereum VMs were selected as the first such integration because they are the most utilized virtual machines of their kind. By offering third parties greater speed, scale and efficiency, Arcology will become the platform of choice for enterprise- and industrial-grade developers.

“This is just the beginning,” said Laurent Zhang. “By demonstrating that EVMs can work as plug-ins in the Arcology ecosystem, we set the stage for even greater cross-compatibility with other industry leaders. This is possible only because of our efforts to weave plug-and-play compatibility into Arcology DNA on day one.”

Arcology is currently conducting extensive tests of its network performance and protocols, in advance of the publication of a white paper in Q4.

“At Codebase, our vision for Arcology has always been to create more than just another blockchain,” said Brian Keane, Codebase’s Director. “Arcology has its own architecture that’s fundamentally different from all other blockchain projects, including Ethereum. We still intend for Arcology to become the fastest, most efficient platform that works with all others. This will realize the greatest possible value for our shareholders.”

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company’s mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Keane, Director

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150 – TOLL FREE (877) 806-CODE (2633)

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Click here to connect with Codebase Ventures (CSE:CODE; FWB:C5B; OTC:BKLLF) for an Investor Presentation.