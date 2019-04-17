CLIC Technology to Integrate with Poloniex Exchange

CLIC Technology (OTC:CLCI), a company that enables users to pay for items with cryptocurrencies will now offer users the ability to integrate with Poloniex Exchange. CLIC Technology can integrate into Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), OpenCart and Woocommerce. Circle acquired Poloniex last February and the exchange has almost US$600 million in monthly volume. As quoted in the press release: … Continued









CLIC Technology (OTC:CLCI), a company that enables users to pay for items with cryptocurrencies will now offer users the ability to integrate with Poloniex Exchange. CLIC Technology can integrate into Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), OpenCart and Woocommerce. Circle acquired Poloniex last February and the exchange has almost US$600 million in monthly volume.

“We’re thrilled to offer Poloniex integration to our users as it’s by far one of the most popular trading platforms in the contemporary cryptocurrency market,” said CLIC Technology CEO Roman Bond. “It’s an opportunity to extend our reach at a time when our company is at the pinnacle of innovation with new projects such as CLIC Pay and CLIC Wallet. We couldn’t be more excited.” The Company recently announced that it would include support for USD Coin, the fully-collateralized stablecoin created by Circle in its new CLIC Pay and CLIC Wallet platforms. Integration testing has already begun on the CLIC Pay platform, which, when completed will streamline the use of blockchain currency payments for merchants and consumers across the globe. Similar trials are ongoing for CLIC Wallet as well, with both platforms expected to be available to the public sometime later this year.

