CLIC Technology Initiates Integration Testing Phase for CLIC Pay – Cryptocurrency Processing Platform and CLIC Wallet

CLIC Technology (OTC Pink:CLCI) has announced it has begun integration testing for its new crypto-payment platform, CLIC PAy. As quoted in the press release: The Company expects that with successful testing they could potentially provide merchants a hassle-free way to process blockchain payments in local currency as early as this year. In addition, CLIC Technology … Continued

CLIC Technology (OTC Pink:CLCI) has announced it has begun integration testing for its new crypto-payment platform, CLIC PAy.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company expects that with successful testing they could potentially provide merchants a hassle-free way to process blockchain payments in local currency as early as this year.

In addition, CLIC Technology has begun the testing of their CLIC Wallet platform, which, when completed, would make the processing and replenishing of cryptocurrency as quick and easy as swiping a debit or credit card.

“We are excited to be moving onto this next stage of development and one step closer to realizing the real promise of cryptocurrency in improving how we purchase everyday goods and services,” said CLIC Technology CEO Roman Bond. “CLIC Wallet allows users to store, send, and receive crypto funds; and make purchases or receive settlements instantly when a merchant is integrated with CLIC Pay. That’s a win-win scenario for both merchants and consumers.”

CLIC Technology makes blockchain currency like Bitcoin a common form of payment for local merchants and entrepreneurs. Vital to the Company’s success is their new state-of-the-art technology that enables retailers to attract new customers and still receive payment in their local currency within 24-hours all without the cost of chargebacks and high fees.

Consumers have flocked to alternative and mobile payment platforms like Square, Stripe, and Coinbase as businesses have improved the technology to make transactions more secure. As a result, financial heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase and Fidelity have moved quickly in 2019 to create their own cryptocurrencies to meet the demand from institutional investors, hedge fund managers, and wealthy individuals.