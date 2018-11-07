BTL™ Provides Development Update on Interbit™ Megachain Platform (Version III)

BTL Group (TSXV:BTL) has announced an update to its Interbit platform. As quoted in the press release: Following the release of Interbit™ (version II) in April 2018, the Company concluded from feedback that the revenue possibilities and its competitive position would be enhanced if it significantly increased the chain-joining and chain generation capacity of the platform. … Continued

BTL Group (TSXV:BTL) has announced an update to its Interbit platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Following the release of Interbit™ (version II) in April 2018, the Company concluded from feedback that the revenue possibilities and its competitive position would be enhanced if it significantly increased the chain-joining and chain generation capacity of the platform. Since then, the Company has re-architected the InterbitTM platform (version III) towards this unique megachain vision, which it targets to complete in Q1 of 2019.

“To achieve megachain scale in this current post-blockchain era, the Interbit™ platform has been crafted as a recursive function. The property of the underlying Interbit™ platform to be able to execute in emulation mode, another running version of itself, is the purest test of completeness that any software platform can aspire too. The fractal like nature of the platform allows a lightness, speed, and a self-healing characteristic well beyond databases with cryptography, or even single chain blockchains. The self-proving correctness of recursion is necessary for stable operation at the megachain scale,” said Tom Thompson, CTO of the Company.