BTL™ Completes Name Change to Interbit and Grants Stock Options

Interbit (TSXV:IBIT) has announced it has completed its name change from BTL Group to Interbit.

As quoted in the press release:

At the opening of trading today, the common shares of the Company commenced trading under its new trading symbol “IBIT”.

To correct the previous press release, the Company’s website will be www.interbit.io .

There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 45845F100 and its new ISIN number is CA45845F1009.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces the grant of options to acquire a total of 150,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$1.52 per share, such options to vest as to one-half on the first anniversary of the grant of the options and one-half on the second anniversary of the grant of the options. The options expire five years from the date of grant. These options have been granted to a director of the Company.