BTL™ Announces Name Change To Interbit

BTL Group (TSXV:BTL) has announced that its name will be changed to Interbit effective January 10, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company’s new website will be www.interbit.xo and the common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol “IBIT” at the … Continued









BTL Group (TSXV:BTL) has announced that its name will be changed to Interbit effective January 10, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s new website will be www.interbit.xo and the common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol “IBIT” at the opening of trading on January 10, 2019. The name change, approved at last year’s AGM, is to create alignment with its principal product InterbitTM, the megachain software platforms that have been the Company’s development focus since mid-2016. Version 2 of the InterbitTM platform was released for testing and feedback on April 23, 2018 and Version 3 of the InterbitTM platform is currently in development (see the Company’s November 7, 2018 news release). The Company announced in November 2018 it was joining the CitizenOS Project and related venture with Xinova, LLC and Helix Applications Inc. and would license the InterbitTM platform to that venture (see the Company’s November 29, 2018 news release).

Click here to read the full press release.